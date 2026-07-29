Brewers' Luis Lara: Drives in three in win

Lara went 1-for-4 with a triple, a walk, three RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 8-2 win over the Giants.

Lara did a bit of everything in this contest, including showing off some speed. He's gotten on base multiple times in three of his last four games. Through his first 15 major-league games, the outfield prospect is batting .289 with four doubles, one triple, 10 RBI, six runs scored and two steals. He's still looking for his first home run, but he profiled as more of a contact hitter during his time in the minors. Lara is likely to see more time in right field while Jake Bauers is managing pain from a toe fracture.