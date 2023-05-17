Lara went 4-for-5 with a home run, two RBI, three runs and a stolen base in a game with Single-A Carolina on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old is getting his first taste of affiliated ball, and he is making the most of the opportunity, posting an .825 OPS over his first 57 plate appearances. He has recorded only a pair of extra-base hits, but he has shown a key eye at the plate, walking 10 times while striking out only five. Lara signed for over $1 million in 2022, so the Brewers clearly believe in his potential.