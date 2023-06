Lara went 16-for-38 (.421) with three doubles, three RBI, four stolen bases and a 11:4 BB:K over his last 10 games with Single-A Carolina.

Lara has shined since making his first appearance with Carolina in early May, and through 154 plate appearances he owns a .323 batting average and .448 OBP -- marks that would both rank second in the Carolina League if he qualified. That's not too shabby for a prospect who will not turn 19 years old until November.