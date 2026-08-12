Brewers' Luis Lara: Retreating to bench Wednesday

Lara is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

Lara will sit for just the second time in nine games while the Brewers roll out a starting outfield of Jackson Chourio, Brandon Lockridge and Jake Bauers from the left to right. Since receiving the call to the big leagues July 7, Lara has shown good plate discipline with a 13.1 percent walk rate and a 19 percent strikeout rate, but he's provided limited fantasy value. Through 26 games, Lara is batting .236 with no home runs, two steals, 11 RBI and nine runs.