Brewers' Luis Urias: Sitting in third straight
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Urias is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Pirates.
Urias has started regularly when healthy, but Jace Peterson appears to be the preferred option at third base at the moment, as he will man the hot corner Tuesday for the third day in a row.
