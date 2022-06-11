Mathias was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.
Mathias appeared in a couple games for the Brewers in late May before heading back to Nashville, but he was brought back Saturday to take the roster spot of Kolten Wong (calf), who landed on the injured list. Mathias will provide infield depth for the Brewers until Wong is ready to return.
More News
-
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Heading to Triple-A after Monday•
-
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Contract selected by Milwaukee•
-
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Dispatched to minors•
-
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Healthy heading into 2022•
-
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Outrighted off roster•
-
Brewers' Mark Mathias: Opts for season-ending surgery•