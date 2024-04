Dunn went 2-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and a stolen base in Friday's win over the Mariners.

Dunn launched his first career home run in the fourth inning and then recorded his first MLB steal in the eighth. The 26-year-old was 3-for-12 with a 1:5 BB:K through his first four MLB appearances before Friday's breakout. He'll need to continue swinging the bat well to maintain playing time with the Brewers.