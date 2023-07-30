The Brewers recalled Stzelecki from Triple-A Nashville on Sunday.

Strzelecki had been a key setup man for Milwaukee through the first two months of the season, but he failed to record a hold or save and turned in a 5.73 ERA and 1.27 WHIP in his final 10 appearances for the Brewers before being optioned to Nashville on June 28. He allowed earned runs in each of his three appearances upon being demoted to Triple-A but had been sharp of late, allowing one unearned run on one hit and no walks while striking out six over four innings in his most recent four outings. It's unclear if the Brewers plan to immediately incorporate Strzelecki as part of the bridge to closer Devin Williams or if he'll first have to work in lower-leverage spots before working his way up the bullpen pecking order.