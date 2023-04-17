Strzelecki tossed a clean eighth inning and picked up his third hold of the season in Sunday's 1-0 victory over the Padres.

With the Brewers looking to protect a one-run lead in the bottom of the eighth, Strzelecki was summoned from the bullpen rather than Matt Bush, who opened the season in the setup role but has not been particularly effective. Strzelecki came through in a big way, retiring all three batters he faced and notching his seventh scoreless appearance of the season. There has not been an official changing of the guard in front of closer Devin Williams, but given how Strzelecki and Bush have fared early on, there is a chance that could occur.