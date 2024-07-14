Zastryzny will serve as the Brewers' opening pitcher for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zastryzny will get the opener assignment for the second time this season, after he previously tossed a scoreless inning as a starter in his Brewers debut back on July 1 in Colorado. Colin Rea had been listed as the Brewers' scheduled starter for Sunday and will presumably be in store for his typical workload while coming out of the bullpen once Zastryzny exits the contest, likely after one or two innings.