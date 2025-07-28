The Brewers returned Zastryzny (ribs) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville.

Zastryzny had made two rehab appearances with Nashville, yielding a total of four runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. The lefty has been out since late June with a ribs stress reaction and it's not clear whether he had a setback with that injury or a new one, but either way it appears his activation is not imminent.