Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Pulled off rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Brewers returned Zastryzny (ribs) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Nashville.
Zastryzny had made two rehab appearances with Nashville, yielding a total of four runs on four hits and two walks over 1.2 innings. The lefty has been out since late June with a ribs stress reaction and it's not clear whether he had a setback with that injury or a new one, but either way it appears his activation is not imminent.
