Brewers' Rob Zastryzny: Dealing with intercostal strain
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Zastryzny (shoulder) was diagnosed with an intercostal strain and will be sidelined until at least late April, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The 34-year-old lefty sustained the injury during his rehab assignment over the weekend while working his way back from a shoulder strain. Zastryzny will be sidelined for at least a couple more weeks as he contends with the new injury.
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