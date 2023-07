The Brewers have selected Birchard with the 155th overall pick of the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

Birchard comes from a smaller school than many of his fellow draftees, spending one season with Niagara County Community College (NY). The right-hander appeared in 10 games, including seven starts, producing a 1.88 ERA with a 17.8 K/9. Birchard will look to maintain his impressive numbers from the mound as he transitions to the next level as a soon to be 20-year-old.