Frelick (thumb) was recently cleared to resume light baseball activities, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Frelick was expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks after undergoing surgery April 25 to repair the UCL in his left thumb, and that recovery timeline remains roughly intact. According to Brewers farm director Tom Flanagan, Frelick will likely take part in rehab games with Milwaukee's Arizona Complex League affiliate in early-to-mid June once he's deemed ready for action, but the outfielder should eventually settle back into an everyday role at Triple-A Nashville. Frelick will still have a chance at making his MLB debut later in the summer if he can hit the ground running once he returns to action for Nashville.
