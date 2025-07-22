Frelick (hamstring) expects to be back in the Brewers' lineup Friday, but he has some tests to pass first, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick suffered a left hamstring strain in Milwaukee's final contest before the All-Star break, ultimately being placed on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to July 15. The outfielder is eligible to return to action Friday at home versus the Marlins, and he appears confident that he will do so. Frelick will participate in batting practice prior to Tuesday's contest versus the Mariners, which will provide more clarity on his timeline to return.