Brewers' Sal Frelick: Resumes hitting, throwing

Frelick (shoulder) began a hitting progression early last week and started a throwing progression Friday, MLB.com reports.

Frelick didn't travel with the Brewers for their West Coast road trip, but he appears to have made some good progress in his recovery from a right shoulder strain while remaining back in Milwaukee. He'll look to increase the intensity and frequency of his activities during the upcoming week and will likely require a brief rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list.