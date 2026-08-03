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Brewers' Sal Frelick: Resumes hitting, throwing

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Frelick (shoulder) began a hitting progression early last week and started a throwing progression Friday, MLB.com reports.

Frelick didn't travel with the Brewers for their West Coast road trip, but he appears to have made some good progress in his recovery from a right shoulder strain while remaining back in Milwaukee. He'll look to increase the intensity and frequency of his activities during the upcoming week and will likely require a brief rehab assignment before returning from the 10-day injured list.

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