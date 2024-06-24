Myers (5-2) allowed one run on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over five innings to earn the win Sunday over the Padres.

Myers is undefeated in June, going 4-0 with just two runs allowed over 25.1 innings across four starts. The 25-year-old right-hander has a 3.12 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 45:16 K:BB over 52 innings through 11 appearances (10 starts) this season. Sunday was the first time since May 31 that he didn't pitch past the fifth inning -- he exited with 78 pitches (56 strikes). He's tentatively lined up to make his next start at home versus the Cubs.