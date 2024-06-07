Myers will start Friday's game in Detroit, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Myers was available in relief for Wednesday's game against the Phillies after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville earlier that day, but since he wasn't needed, he'll be thrown back into the rotation this weekend against the Tigers. The 25-year-old has made six starts and one relief appearance for the Brewers this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 26.2 innings. Myers could be needed for additional starts after Friday as Milwaukee battles numerous injuries to its rotation.