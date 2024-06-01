The Brewers optioned Myers to Triple-A Nashville on Saturday.

Myers was knocked around during his start against the White Sox on Friday, allowing five earned runs in just 4.1 frames, and he will now head back to Nashville in order to right the ship. The 25-year-old owns a 5.40 ERA and 1.46 WHIP through 26.2 innings across seven big-league appearances this season, though he still may be relied upon later in the year if the Brewers run into additional problems with their pitching depth. Janson Junk was recalled from Triple-A in a corresponding move.