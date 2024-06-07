Myers will start Friday's game in Detroit, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Myers was available in relief Wednesday after being recalled from Triple-A Nashville, but since he wasn't needed he'll be thrown back into the rotation this weekend against the Tigers. The 25-year-old has made six starts and one relief appearance for the Brewers this season, posting a 5.40 ERA and 27:10 K:BB over 26.2 innings. Myers could be needed for additional starts after Friday as Milwaukee battles numerous injuries to its rotation.