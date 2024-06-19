Myers (4-2) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out six over 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Myers rattled off his third consecutive quality start while matching his season high with the six strikeouts. The right-hander is quickly growing into a trusted starter for the Brewers amid the team's brutal run of injuries to pitchers. Myers has a 3.26 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 42:16 K:BB through 47 innings over 10 appearances (nine starts) this year. He doesn't stand out by most metrics, though he's been able to use his four-seam fastball, slider and changeup effectively so far. Myers is projected to make his next start on the road at San Diego.