Myers (6-4) took the loss Monday against the Cubs, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out six.

Despite matching his career-high in strikeouts with six -- achieved four other times this season -- Myers was saddled with the loss in this 87-pitch outing. The Milwaukee rookie has rounded into a dependable arm, pitching to a 2.97 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 30.1 innings over his last five starts. Despite DL Hall (knee/forearm) and Joe Ross (back) looking to return soon as they continue rehab assignments at Triple-A Nashville, Myers should maintain his rotation spot due to his recent strong performance. The 25-year-old currently lines up to face the Marlins at home in his next start this weekend.