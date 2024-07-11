Myers (6-3) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win Wednesday over the Pirates.

This is the second time in 14 appearances (13 starts) this season Myers has managed to toss eight scoreless frames, having also done so versus the Tigers on June 7. The right-hander has a quality start in five of his last seven outings. He's pitched to an excellent 3.13 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 62:20 K:BB through 72 innings. Joe Ross (back) may be able to return to the Brewers' rotation in late July, but Myers looks to have done enough to keep a starting role throughout the campaign.