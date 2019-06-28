Brewers' Travis Shaw: Sent to minors
Shaw was officially optioned to Triple-A on Friday.
Shaw simply has not been able to get things going with the bat this season, so the Brewers decided to send him to Triple-A San Antonio to let him try to get back on track there. With Shaw in the minors, Mike Moustakas and Keston Hiura -- at third base and second base, respectively -- will start regularly for the Brewers. Shaw will be back with the Brewers at some point this season as long as he stays healthy, but given the way Moustakas and Hiura have hit the ball this season, he will likely fill a reserve role upon his return.
