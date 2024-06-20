Megill struck out one in a perfect inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 2-0 win over the Angels.

Megill needed just seven pitches (six strikes) against the middle of the Angels' order to close out this contest. He's pitched four of the last five days, but he's thrown just 12 pitches over his last two outings. He's now 15-for-16 in save chances with a 2.01 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 27:7 K:BB through 22.1 innings this season. If Megill is unavailable for Thursday's series opener versus the Padres due to his recent workload, a potential save chance would likely go to Joel Payamps or Hoby Milner.