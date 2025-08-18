The Brewers optioned Black to Triple-A Nashville on Monday.

Milwaukee promoted Black from Nashville on Friday after Blake Perkins and Isaac Collins were placed on the bereavement list and paternity list, respectively, but the 25-year-old will head back to the minors with both players having since rejoined the Brewers. During his brief stay with the big club, Black didn't make a start but appeared in two of the Brewers' three games in Cincinnati over the weekend, going 0-for-2 with three walks.