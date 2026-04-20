Black (undisclosed) went 1-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored Sunday in Triple-A Nashville's 4-2 loss to Worcester after being activated from the 7-day injured list.

Black missed about two weeks of action due to the undisclosed injury but picked up right where he left off upon being cleared to play, as his ninth-inning double extended his hitting streak to seven games. With three key pieces for Milwaukee on the 10-day injured list (Christian Yelich, Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn), Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Sunday that Black could be an option to join the big club at some point in the near future once he gets in some more at-bats with Nashville, per Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.