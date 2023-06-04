Adames (concussion) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Wisconsin on Sunday and could be reinstated from the 7-day injured list as soon as Thursday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Adames is slated to serve as Wisconsin's designated hitter Sunday in what will be his first game action since he sustained a concussion after being struck by a line drive off the bat of teammate Brian Anderson while he was spectating in the dugout in a May 26 game against the Giants. The 27-year-old has seemingly made strong progress in his recovery over the past week and a half, and heading out on a rehab assignment marks the final hurdle he'll need to clear before being activated. Assuming Adames experiences no setbacks coming out of Sunday's contest, he'll shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville, where he's expected to make starts at shortstop Tuesday and Wednesday.