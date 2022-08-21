Adames went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.
Adames knocked in Christian Yelich on an eighth-inning homer. It was the second home run of the week for the shortstop and his 24th of the season. Adames has been very streaky this month, with two three-game hit streaks, a five-game hit streak and now a two-game hit streak. Despite stringing together multiple games with hits, Adames has a .233 August batting average partially thanks to 18 strikeouts for the month. He is slashing .222/.287/.451 on the season.