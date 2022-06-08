The Brewers reinstated Adames (ankle) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday. He'll start at shortstop and bat second in the Brewers' game against the Phillies.

Milwaukee optioned utility man Pablo Reyes to Triple-A Nashville to clear a spot on the 26-man active roster for Adames, who had been sidelined since mid-May with a left high-ankle sprain. Adames checked out fine following a recent three-game rehab assignment at Nashville, so he'll be in the clear to reclaim an everyday role at shortstop. Luis Urias is expected to slide back over to third base as a result, while Jace Peterson will transition into a utility gig.