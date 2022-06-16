Adames went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Mets.

Adames did most of his damage in the fifth inning. He opened the frame with a single, scored on a bases-loaded walk by Victor Caratini, and then added a two-run single in his second trip to the plate. With five hits -- including three for extra bases -- in his last three games, Adames is starting to show up on offense more. He's batting .208/.292/.465 with 11 homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored, eight doubles and a stolen base through 178 plate appearances this year.