Burleson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Sunday's 8-3 loss to the Cubs.

Burleson heads into the All-Star break on a tear with four homers and 11 RBI across his last seven games. The outfielder is up to a .288/.320/.494 slash line, 17 long balls, 53 RBI, 41 runs scored, 14 doubles and seven stolen bases across 89 contests. Burleson still doesn't have one set position, but he's able to maintain a near-everyday role between the corner outfield spots, first base and designated hitter.