Pallante will start Friday's game against the Reds in St. Louis.
He'll be making his second straight turn through the rotation after taking a no-decision in his first MLB start in the second game of a doubleheader with the Cubs last weekend, when he worked four innings and struck out two while allowing one run on four hits and four walks. Pallante threw only 64 pitches in that outing, and while he should be able to offer more length Friday, the Cardinals could choose to deploy him in tandem with Zack Thompson.
