Pallante (4-4) took the loss against Kansas City in Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader, allowing four runs on six hits and no walks while striking out five batters over 6.1 innings.

Pallante cruised through four scoreless, one-hit frames before the Royals struck for three runs on four hits in the fifth. The right-hander was allowed to return for the sixth but was pulled after giving up a tiebreaking solo homer to Salvador Perez with one out. Pallante was consequently stuck with the loss, as St. Louis was unable to catch up. Despite the defeat, Pallante recorded his second-longest outing of the campaign while recording exactly five punchouts for his fourth straight appearance.