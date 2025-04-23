Pallante allowed four runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out a batter in 4.1 innings Tuesday against Atlanta. He did not factor into the decision.

Pallante was able to blank Atlanta through three innings despite allowing traffic on the bases in each frame. His good fortune ran out from there as he surrendered four runs while only recording four more outs in the game. Tuesday's outing was tied for Pallante's shortest of the year, and he's now allowed four runs in consecutive starts after allowing just four runs total over his first three starts combined. Pallante now possesses a 4.05 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 16:10 K:BB in 26.2 innings. He lines up to make another start on the road next week against the Reds.