Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Feeling good after multiple tests
Miller (arm) completed a bullpen session Wednesday and said afterward that he hopes to accelerate the pace of his rehab program in the coming days, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Miller indicated that he's feeling better physically, even though he has yet to receive a precise diagnosis for the arm issue that first surfaced last week. The reliever at least seems confident that he's not dealing with anything significant, as he recently underwent both blood testing and an MRI that ruled out conditions such as a brain tumor, carpal tunnel syndrome and thoracic outlet syndrome, per Mark Saxon of The Athletic. He's still expected to begin the season on the injured list, though Miller could still be ready to join the Cardinals bullpen at some point in April.
