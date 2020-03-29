Miller said Saturday that he's continuing to make good progress in his recovery from the mysterious left arm/hand injury that limited him to one Grapefruit League appearance before spring training was suspended, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Miller never received an official diagnosis for his injury, but he noted that he noticed improvement after changing medications and undergoing more physical therapy. With the MLB season not expected to resume until at least mid-May, the veteran southpaw should have a good chance to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the campaign. He'll continue to go through a throwing program on his own until teams are cleared to reconvene for workouts.