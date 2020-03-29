Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Progressing well
Miller said Saturday that he's continuing to make good progress in his recovery from the mysterious left arm/hand injury that limited him to one Grapefruit League appearance before spring training was suspended, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Miller never received an official diagnosis for his injury, but he noted that he noticed improvement after changing medications and undergoing more physical therapy. With the MLB season not expected to resume until at least mid-May, the veteran southpaw should have a good chance to avoid a stint on the injured list to begin the campaign. He'll continue to go through a throwing program on his own until teams are cleared to reconvene for workouts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Feeling good after multiple tests•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Doubtful for Opening Day•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Arm issues remain mystery•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Difficulties warming up•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Wild in spring debut•
-
Cardinals' Andrew Miller: Easing into spring•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, strategy
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Goldschmidt
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Select Elvis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball auction values, sims
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has calculated the exact auction value for...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts, top strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...