Lin (undisclosed) was reinstated from High-A Peoria's 7-day injured list Sunday and allowed four runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks while striking out three over 2.2 innings in his Midwest League debut.

Lin missed the first month of the season due to an unspecified issue but received the green light to join Peoria after making a two-inning start for Single-A Palm Beach on May 4. The 23-year-old righty took the loss in his Peoria debut, but he was able to pound the strike zone Sunday, carrying over a trend from last season. He spent the entire 2024 campaign with Palm Beach and turned in a stellar 18.8 K-BB% across 116 innings in the Florida State League.