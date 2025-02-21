Rom has been shut down from throwing after feeling soreness in his surgically repaired left shoulder during a recent bullpen session, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Rom had been considered fully recovered from the arthroscopic surgery he had last May but has now encountered a setback. He'll rest for a few days after being given a PRP injection before a decision is made regarding when he can resume throwing. Rom was removed from the Cardinals' 40-man roster earlier in the offseason but is in camp as a non-roster invitee.