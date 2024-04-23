Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Friday that Rom (biceps) recently took part in plyometric exercises but didn't respond well to the activity, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

The update doesn't shed much light on where exactly Rom stands in his recovery from left biceps tendinitis, an injury he sustained during spring training. The fact that Rom has yet to resume throwing just under a month after landing on the 15-day injured list suggests a rehab assignment isn't imminent for the 24-year-old southpaw. Rom could be a candidate to move to the 60-day IL if he's unable to begin a throwing progression by the start of May.