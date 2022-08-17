Carlson went 3-for-5 in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rockies.
Carlson wasn't directly involved in any run production Tuesday, but he was able to set the table well from the leadoff spot. The outfielder has hit safely in consecutive games for the first time since July 26-27. He's been in a tough slump in August, going 9-for-48 (.188) with four extra-base hits in 12 contests. The 23-year-old is at a .241/.310/.398 slash line with eight home runs, 36 RBI, 42 runs scored and four stolen bases through 384 plate appearances. Despite his poor hitting lately, Carlson still appears to be the Cardinals' preferred leadoff hitter versus lefties.