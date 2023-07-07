Carlson went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Marlins.

Carlson has logged two of his three steals this season over his last five games. The outfielder has also draw five walks in his last three contests, compared to just six walks over 14 games in June. Brendan Donovan's arm soreness has limited him to designated hitter duties, and the ripple effects on the Cardinals' lineup have helped Carlson get more regular playing time of late. For the season, Carlson has a .242/.335/.379 slash line with five home runs, 19 RBI, 20 runs scored, five doubles and a triple over 185 plate appearances.