Carlson (ankle) took batting practice from the right side of the plate Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

The switch-hitting outfielder will begin taking BP from the left side of the plate within the next few days as he continues his recovery from a left ankle sprain. He seems to be tracking toward a return to the Cardinals before the end of May, or maybe the beginning of June. Tyler O'Neill (back) is a little further behind, having only just recently advanced to light swings off a tee. Lars Nootbaar continues to function as the primary center fielder for St. Louis.