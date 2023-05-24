Carlson (ankle) took batting practice from the right side of the plate Wednesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
The switch-hitting outfielder will begin taking BP from the left side of the plate within the next few days as he continues his recovery from a left ankle sprain. He seems to be tracking toward a return to the Cardinals before the end of May, or maybe the beginning of June. Tyler O'Neill (back) is a little further behind, having only just recently advanced to light swings off a tee. Lars Nootbaar continues to function as the primary center fielder for St. Louis.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Nearing swinging workouts•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Officially placed on IL•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Likely headed to injured list•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting with ankle sprain•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Undergoing tests Monday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Idle Monday with ankle sprain•