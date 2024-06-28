The Cardinals intend to promote Graceffo to the majors on Friday, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The Cardinals have gotten short outings from Kyle Gibson and Miles Mikolas in the last two days, so Graceffo will begin his big-league career out of the bullpen. It's possible that changes as the season progresses, as Graceffo has been used exclusively as a starter this season at Triple-A Memphis and for nearly the entirety of his minor-league career. He's maintained a 3.84 ERA and 1.35 WHIP with Memphis, but has a solid 70:29 K:BB across 75 frames and also has good prospect pedigree.