Woodford has allowed one run on two hits and a walk while striking out six over five innings across two Grapefruit League appearances.

Katie Woo of The Athletic reports Woodford's velocity on his fastball is up a bit, and he's refined his slider and changeup. While it is early, these are positive developments for Woodford, who had a fairly mediocre 4.5 K/9 across 48.1 big-leagues innings last season. He also maintained a 2.23 ERA and 1.12 WHIP while working as a multi-inning reliever. The competition for a rotation spot is crowded, which means he'll likely have to settle for a bullpen role again, though that decision isn't expected to come until much closer to the start of the regular season.