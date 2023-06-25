Hicks (illness) picked up the save in Sunday's 7-5 win over the Cubs, allowing one run on one hit over one inning. He struck out two and didn't record a walk.

Hicks was deemed unavailable for the first contest in London due to an illness, but he was cleared ahead of Sunday's matchup and was called upon in the ninth inning with a three-run lead. Hicks worked around a leadoff double from Nick Madrigal to record his fourth save over the past eight days, running away with the closing job since Ryan Helsley (forearm) hit the injured list. Helsley isn't close to returning, so Hicks, who owns a 14.3 K/9 through 30 appearances, is a must-roster player in all fantasy formats moving forward.