Walker went 3-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Reds.

Walker drilled a home run in the second inning and added a pair of singles later in the contest. It was his first multi-hit effort since returning from Triple-A Memphis earlier this month and he's now gone 7-for-24 (.292) with two long balls since the promotion. He improved his season slash line to .278/.333/.433 with seven extra-base hits through 27 games.