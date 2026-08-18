Skip to Main Content
SportsMlb
Baseball
ChevronDown

Cardinals' Jordan Walker: Racks up five hits during doubleheader

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Add CBS Sports on Google

Walker went 5-for-9 with two doubles, two runs and a stolen base across both games of Monday's doubleheader split with the Reds.

Walker logged a pair of knocks in Game 1, then outdid himself with three hits in the nightcap. He's strung together three consecutive multi-hit performances, going 8-for-13 with four doubles and a homer during that stretch. Walker has been one of MLB's breakout stars this year, compiling a .289/.347/.500 slash line with 24 home runs, 88 RBI, 75 runs and 17 stolen bases through 122 games.

Add CBS Sports on Google

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!