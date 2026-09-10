Doyle was removed from a start at Double-A Springfield on Wednesday due to a blister on his pitching hand, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Patrick Anderson said after the contest that Doyle is "going to be fine," and he believes the left-hander will pitch again this season. Doyle was charged with two runs on one hit and two walks with five strikeouts over five-plus innings Wednesday before exiting. The top prospect is finishing off his first full pro season in style, collecting a 1.73 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 59:25 K:BB over 52 innings covering his last 10 starts.