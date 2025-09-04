Doyle will make his professional debut Saturday with Single-A Palm Beach, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The fifth overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft, Doyle has been working out with the Cardinals' Florida Complex League affiliate over the past month and will now throw around two innings Saturday in his first official pro outing. Palm Beach's season concludes Sunday, so it could be Doyle's lone pro appearance this year after he threw 95.2 innings this season with the University of Tennessee. Doyle could be assigned to High-A Peoria or Double-A Springfield at the start of next season.